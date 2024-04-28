Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Declines By 17.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,739,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of RNECF opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Renesas Electronics
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.