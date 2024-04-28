Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Declines By 17.6%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 1,739,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RNECF opened at $16.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Renesas Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

