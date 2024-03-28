Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases New Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 73,882 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 381,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $58.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.82.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

