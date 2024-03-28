Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.