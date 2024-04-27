Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $201.20. 59,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.66. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

