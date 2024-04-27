Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 19,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 59.7% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TMO opened at $573.60 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.