AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $6,253,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 32.3% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

