Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $1,077,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

DOV opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $181.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.29.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.