Golden State Equity Partners Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,544.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

