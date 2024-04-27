Truist Financial Corp Sells 244,225 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,225 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $76,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,939,000 after buying an additional 20,759 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after buying an additional 959,378 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,181,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 203,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,036,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,973 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 964,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

