Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 909,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $321,959,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,349,148 shares of company stock valued at $649,552,559. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.18.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $443.29 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

