Callan Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $503.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $374.52 and a 1 year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

