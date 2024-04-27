Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.07. 2,007,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,688. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

