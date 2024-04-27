Callan Capital LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after buying an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VXUS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

