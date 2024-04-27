Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,589,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amgen by 486.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 899,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,997,000 after buying an additional 745,929 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,043,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,580,000 after purchasing an additional 626,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,213,000 after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,716,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.98. 2,436,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,139. The stock has a market cap of $144.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $314.00 to $284.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

