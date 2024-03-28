Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned approximately 0.19% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,130.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

DMXF stock opened at $68.64 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $617.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.90.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.