Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Acquires C$23,980.00 in Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director Graham David Senst bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.90 per share, with a total value of C$23,980.00.

Graham David Senst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Graham David Senst purchased 200 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.98 per share, with a total value of C$2,196.00.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HOM.U stock traded up C$0.29 on Thursday, hitting C$11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.32. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -8.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOM.U. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

