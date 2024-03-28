Sage Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 87,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

