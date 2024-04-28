Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.