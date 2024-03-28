iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.31

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 49197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,414.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after buying an additional 334,912 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,916,000.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

