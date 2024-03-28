iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.68

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 7216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.