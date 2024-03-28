BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.92

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.92 and last traded at $75.51, with a volume of 7563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $517.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 301.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 156,820 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

