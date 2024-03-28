First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.12

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.12 and last traded at $101.98, with a volume of 3751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

