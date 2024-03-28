Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.50

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.50 and last traded at $130.50, with a volume of 135887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after buying an additional 888,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,385,000.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.