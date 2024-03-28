BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.44

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZBK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.44 and last traded at C$29.35, with a volume of 10557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.27.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.70.

BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation engages in the provision of banking and related services and offers commercial, retail banking and mortgage lending products & services. Its products involves personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcard, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, direct deposit, and Internet & mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.