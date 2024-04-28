Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

