Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Price Performance
RDI opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.59.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reading International
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.