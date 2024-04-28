Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.85.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of KMB opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 302,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.