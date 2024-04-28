Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ XBIOW opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $23.16.
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
