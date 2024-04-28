Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ XBIOW opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $23.16.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing immune-oncology technologies for hard to treat cancers. The company's proprietary DNase platform is designed to improve outcomes of existing treatments, including immunotherapies, by targeting neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs), which have been implicated in cancer progression and resistance to cancer treatments that targets pancreatic cancer comprising pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal carcinoma, and other gastrointestinal cancer.

