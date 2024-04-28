OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

OCX opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $7,066,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,392,872.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

