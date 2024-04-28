BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.96.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.27 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.89.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

