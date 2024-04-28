Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Price Target at $14.71

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NYSE ABR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.73%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 328,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

