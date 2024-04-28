Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Oddity Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ODD opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. Oddity Tech has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oddity Tech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.