TD Securities Cuts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

D.UN opened at C$19.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of C$311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$14.50 and a one year high of C$30.42.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. Also, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Insiders have purchased 265,300 shares of company stock worth $3,808,679 over the last three months. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

