Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.27

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

