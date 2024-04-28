Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.79 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $190.45 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $235.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.78.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

