Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $166.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

