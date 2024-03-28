iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 52,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,806,000 after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,731,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $337.10. 528,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,478. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.87 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

