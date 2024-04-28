SALT Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $16,193.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001405 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014411 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,434.65 or 0.99922001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01529384 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,753.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.