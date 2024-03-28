Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,607 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,229,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.10. 364,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,081. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $181.95 and a 12-month high of $241.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.13 and a 200 day moving average of $214.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.