First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2024

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $409.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.