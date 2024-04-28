First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.29. The company has a market cap of $409.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1962 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
