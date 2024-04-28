GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of GMS worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in GMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in GMS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in GMS by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 10,554 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.49, for a total value of $1,018,355.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,192 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens increased their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

