Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 88,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0663 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.