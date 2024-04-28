DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -103.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

