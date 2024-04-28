Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 20,323 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,005,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,065,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,587,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.64 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.