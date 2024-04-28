Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,393,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,975,660.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 over the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 184.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Travelzoo by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

