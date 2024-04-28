The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 1,052.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,052.50 ($13.00).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.98) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Sangeeta Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($14.92) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($14,920.95). Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,173 ($14.49) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,143.93. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 796.40 ($9.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,285 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

