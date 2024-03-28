Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Trimmed by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,682,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,026,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,992,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.