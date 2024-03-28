Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires C$215,631.57 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.
TSE D.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.21. 30,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.42. The company has a market cap of C$264.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.19.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
