Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Acquires C$215,631.57 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

TSE D.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.21. 30,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.54. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$14.50 and a 1-year high of C$30.42. The company has a market cap of C$264.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

