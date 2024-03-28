DDD Partners LLC Has $438,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,667 shares of company stock valued at $72,822,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $322.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 895.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

