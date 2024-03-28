Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $3,197,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

